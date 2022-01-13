Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: I will not leave PDP if denied presidential ticket - Momodu
Daily Post  - Presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has said he will not dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, if denied presidential ticket to run in 2023.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

