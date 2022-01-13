Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden's large business vaccine mandate - P.M. News
PM News  - U.S. Supreme Court blocks President Biden's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for large businesses, but okays mandate for healthcare facilities

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 I no longer impregnate women - Singer 2face Idibia informs his female fans at an event (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 "We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586 - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Party leaders can’t help you, PDP chairman tells Dele Momodu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Bauchi Poly lecturer, 42, dies in auto crash - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
9 "If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Davido laments after 'a very expensive December' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
