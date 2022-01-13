Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack
Channels Television  - Former Governor of Lagos State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has donated the sum of N50million to families of victims of the recent killings in two Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Tinubu Donates ₦50 Million To Victims Of Zamfara Attacks Naija Loaded:
2023: Tinubu Donates ₦50 Million To Victims Of Zamfara Attacks
2023: Tinubu focus on North, donates N50m to victims of Gusau attack — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
2023: Tinubu focus on North, donates N50m to victims of Gusau attack — NEWSVERGE
Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Zamfara attacks Daily Nigerian:
Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Zamfara attacks
Zamfara attacks: Tinubu donates N50m to victims - P.M. News PM News:
Zamfara attacks: Tinubu donates N50m to victims - P.M. News
Zamfara attacks: Tinubu donates N50m to victims News Diary Online:
Zamfara attacks: Tinubu donates N50m to victims
Zamfara State attacks: Tinubu donates N50 million to victims The Eagle Online:
Zamfara State attacks: Tinubu donates N50 million to victims
Zamfara attacks: Tinubu donates N50m to victims News Breakers:
Zamfara attacks: Tinubu donates N50m to victims
Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack Screen Gist:
Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack


   More Picks
1 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 23 hours ago
3 "We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586 - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
7 Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: Party leaders can’t help you, PDP chairman tells Dele Momodu - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Court strikes out criminal charges against Imo Deputy Speaker over alleged N75m fraud - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari lifted Twitter suspension 'because elections are here' - Omokri - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info