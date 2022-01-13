Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man arrested for hypnotising, raping 13-year-old girl to death
The Punch  - Man arrested for hypnotising, raping 13-year-old girl to death

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Council staff nabbed for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl to death The Guardian:
Council staff nabbed for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl to death
Sahara Reporters:
13-year-old Girl Raped To Death By Government Worker In Delta
Council worker turns himself in to police after allegedly r*ping 13-yr-old girl to death Ripples Nigeria:
Council worker turns himself in to police after allegedly r*ping 13-yr-old girl to death
Council Staff Nabbed For Allegedly Raping 13-Year-Old Girl To Death The Street Journal:
Council Staff Nabbed For Allegedly Raping 13-Year-Old Girl To Death
Council staff nabbed for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl to death News Breakers:
Council staff nabbed for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl to death
Local Govt Worker Arrested For Hypnotising, Raping 13-year-old Girl To Death Global Village Extra:
Local Govt Worker Arrested For Hypnotising, Raping 13-year-old Girl To Death


