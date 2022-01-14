Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bauchi Poly lecturer, 42, dies in auto crash
News photo The Punch  - A lecturer with the Mass Communication Department of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Godwin Matthew Sule, died on Wednesday in a fatal crash at Kwoi town, Jaba local government area of Kaduna state.

6 hours ago
