News at a Glance
Zamfara housewife A'isha arrested over plot to sell co-wife's son - P.M. News
PM News
- Police arrest A’isha Ibrahim with a 2-year-old baby boy whom she was planning to sell off at Gusau, Zamfara state capital.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Wickedness! Wife Arrested Over Plot To Sell Co-wife’s Child
Lailas News:
Wife arrested over plot to sell co-wife’s son
Within Nigeria:
Zamfara housewife A'isha arrested over plot to sell co-wife's son
News Breakers:
Wife arrested over plot to sell co-wife’s son
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Wife arrested over plot to sell co-wife's son | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Housewife Arrested While Attempting to Sell Co-wife's Son In Zamfara (Photo)
More Picks
1
"You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
I no longer impregnate women - Singer 2face Idibia informs his female fans at an event (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
"We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Nigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586 -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
6
Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
7
"If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Party leaders can’t help you, PDP chairman tells Dele Momodu -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
Davido laments after 'a very expensive December' -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
I’ve not thought about 2023 elections - Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
