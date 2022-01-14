Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man narrates how his friend was poisoned to death same day he was made chairman of his group
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has narrated how his friend got poisoned to death, same day he was made chairman of his group. Facebook user, Achineme Victor Ejiofor in a tribute to his friend Osaroluka Mpioate Obinna, said he was poisoned out of envy and jealousy.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

