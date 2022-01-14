Man narrates how his friend was poisoned to death same day he was made chairman of his group Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian man has narrated how his friend got poisoned to death, same day he was made chairman of his group. Facebook user, Achineme Victor Ejiofor in a tribute to his friend Osaroluka Mpioate Obinna, said he was poisoned out of envy and jealousy.



News Credibility Score: 99%