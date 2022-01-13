Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a Nigerien woman, Aisha Ibrahim, for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

