God preserved me to become Nigeria’s president, says Dele Momodu
Nigerian Eye  - Dele Momodu, journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, says he has been preserved by God to become Nigeria’s president. Momodu said this on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television. Earlier, Momodu declared his 2023 presidential interest ...

7 hours ago
