Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mo Abudu threatens to block Chief Daddy 2 fans on Instagram over 'insulting' reviews
Peoples Gazette  - “What we do not welcome are insults, abuse or any form of trolling towards myself and members of my team," she said.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mo Abudu responds to negative feedback on latest film Vanguard News:
Mo Abudu responds to negative feedback on latest film 'Chief Daddy 2'
Chief Daddy 2: "I don The Herald:
Chief Daddy 2: "I don't welcome insults" - Mo Abudu warns trolls (Video) | herald.ng
‘We Won’t Welcome Insults’ — Mo Abudu Addresses ‘Chief Daddy 2’ Critics Independent:
‘We Won’t Welcome Insults’ — Mo Abudu Addresses ‘Chief Daddy 2’ Critics
“We Won’t Entertain Insults” - Mo Abudu Threatens Critics Of ‘Chief Daddy 2 Kanyi Daily:
“We Won’t Entertain Insults” - Mo Abudu Threatens Critics Of ‘Chief Daddy 2'
“We Won’t Entertain Insults, Abuse”- Mo Abudu Slams Critics Of ‘Chief Daddy 2’ Gist Lovers:
“We Won’t Entertain Insults, Abuse”- Mo Abudu Slams Critics Of ‘Chief Daddy 2’
“We won’t entertain insults, abuse”- Mo Abudu fires critics of ‘Chief Daddy 2’ Kemi Filani Blog:
“We won’t entertain insults, abuse”- Mo Abudu fires critics of ‘Chief Daddy 2’


   More Picks
1 I no longer impregnate women - Singer 2face Idibia informs his female fans at an event (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Bauchi Poly lecturer, 42, dies in auto crash - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
4 Buhari commissions N8.7bn police operational vehicles, security equipment - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
5 Davido laments after 'a very expensive December' - The Punch, 1 day ago
6 "If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 EFCC arraigns car importer for N264m fraud in Kaduna - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
8 I’ve not thought about 2023 elections - Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info