Mo Abudu threatens to block Chief Daddy 2 fans on Instagram over 'insulting' reviews

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I no longer impregnate women - Singer 2face Idibia informs his female fans at an event (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Bauchi Poly lecturer, 42, dies in auto crash - The Punch,
12 hours ago
|
3
|
Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack - Channels Television,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Buhari commissions N8.7bn police operational vehicles, security equipment - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Davido laments after 'a very expensive December' - The Punch,
1 day ago
|
6
|
"If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
EFCC arraigns car importer for N264m fraud in Kaduna - The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
I’ve not thought about 2023 elections - Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago