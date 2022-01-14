Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Any man that can keep a clean beard will never have body odour" Noble Igwe says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Noble Igwe took to Instagram to speak about men who keep beards and hygiene.

 

He said that any man who is capable of maintaining clean beards can never have body odour.

 

He

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

