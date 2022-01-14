Post News
News at a Glance
Three teenagers in court for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl
The Nation
- Three teenage boys on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly gang raping a 15-year-old girl...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
3 teenagers in court for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Three Teenagers In Court For Allegedly R*ping 15-Year-Old Girl
Daily Nigerian:
3 teenagers in court for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl
News Diary Online:
3 teenagers in court for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl
News Breakers:
3 teenagers in court for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl
Within Nigeria:
Three teenagers in court for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl
More Picks
1
I no longer impregnate women - Singer 2face Idibia informs his female fans at an event (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Bauchi Poly lecturer, 42, dies in auto crash -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
3
Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
4
Buhari commissions N8.7bn police operational vehicles, security equipment -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
Davido laments after 'a very expensive December' -
The Punch,
1 day ago
6
"If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
EFCC arraigns car importer for N264m fraud in Kaduna -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
8
I’ve not thought about 2023 elections - Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
