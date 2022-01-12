Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Moses Simon: Unlike Rohr, Eguavoen allows me play with freedom
The Cable  - Moses Simon, Super Eagles winger, has attributed his improved performance at the ongoing AFCON to the "freedom" bestowed upon... 

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON: Why Super Eagles improved under Eguavoen -Moses Simon The Punch:
AFCON: Why Super Eagles improved under Eguavoen -Moses Simon
Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Rohr didn't give me freedom like Eguavoen - Moses Simon
Prompt News:
How Eguavoen contributed to my superb performance against Egypt – Simon
Pulse Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles forward Moses Simon says new coach has given him 'freedom'
Within Nigeria:
AFCON: Why Super Eagles improved under Eguavoen -Moses Simon
News Breakers:
AFCON: Why Super Eagles improved under Eguavoen -Moses Simon


   More Picks
1 Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Borno - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
3 Supreme Court restores GTBank’s appeal against Innoson Motors on N2.4bn judgment debt - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
6 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 6 hours ago
7 "Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
8 BBNaija 2022: Ebuka releases requirements for season 7 prospective housemates - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info