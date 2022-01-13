Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has been nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive. Eyewitnesses who were heard saying the incident occurred because the man ''wants to drive a new car,'' disclosed that it occurred on January 6, 2022.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

