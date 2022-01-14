Post News
Bayelsa Worst-Hit State By Climate Change In Nigeria, Says Diri
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Bayelsa Most Affected State In Nigeria By Climate Change - Gov. Diri
Prompt News:
Climate Change: Bayelsa most affected by oil exploration – Diri
News Diary Online:
Climate Change: Bayelsa most affected by oil exploration – Diri
Global Village Extra:
Diri Decries Negative Effect Of Climate Change In Bayelsa
EnviroNews Nigeria:
Climate change: Bayelsa most affected by oil exploration – Diri
More Picks
1
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
5
2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) -
The Info NG,
21 hours ago
7
Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
I have two sons from different women – Zazoo crooner, Portable reveals -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
