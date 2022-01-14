Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Facebook Faces £2.3bn Class Action Lawsuit In UK Over Market Dominance
Inside Business Nigeria  - Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, faces a GBP 2.3 billion-plus class action in Britain over allegations it abused its market dominanc

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 “Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
6 Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Female pant recovered as police arrests suspected cultists in Delta (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Going Bald Was A Scary, Bold Move For Me – DJ Cuppy Opens Up - Tori News, 17 hours ago
10 "Even though I am poor, I gave the prisoners money because I have freedom" - Traffic hawker in viral video narrates - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
