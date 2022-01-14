Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Police Training College, Abducts Dozens (Video)
News photo Mandy News  - Boko Haram militants donning Nigerian military uniforms attacked the Nigerian police training school in in the Limankara Gwoza local government area of Borno State on Thursday, but they left with dozens of people.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sen Ndume denies Boko Haram attack on Police Training Facility in Gwoza communities Vanguard News:
Sen Ndume denies Boko Haram attack on Police Training Facility in Gwoza communities
Boko Haram: No attack, abduction of police officers in Gwoza - Senator Ndume Daily Post:
Boko Haram: No attack, abduction of police officers in Gwoza - Senator Ndume
Sen Ndume Denies Boko Haram Attack On Police Training Facility In Gwoza Community The Street Journal:
Sen Ndume Denies Boko Haram Attack On Police Training Facility In Gwoza Community
ISWAP attack repelled, no policeman abducted at Borno college - P.M. News PM News:
ISWAP attack repelled, no policeman abducted at Borno college - P.M. News
Police refute report on abduction of mobile policemen in Borno News Diary Online:
Police refute report on abduction of mobile policemen in Borno
Borno CP debunks reports that Boko Haram kidnaps policemen from police college Pulse Nigeria:
Borno CP debunks reports that Boko Haram kidnaps policemen from police college
Controversy trails Boko Haram attack on Police College in Borno News Wire NGR:
Controversy trails Boko Haram attack on Police College in Borno
Boko Haram kidnaps policemen in Borno Lailas News:
Boko Haram kidnaps policemen in Borno
Boko Haram Terrorists Strike On Borno, Abduct Policemen Politics Nigeria:
Boko Haram Terrorists Strike On Borno, Abduct Policemen
Officers Abducted As Boko Haram Attacks Mobile Police Training College In Borno Kanyi Daily:
Officers Abducted As Boko Haram Attacks Mobile Police Training College In Borno
Nigerian police training school attacked in Gwoza News Breakers:
Nigerian police training school attacked in Gwoza
Police React To ‘Latest Boko Haram Attack In Borno’ Naija News:
Police React To ‘Latest Boko Haram Attack In Borno’


   More Picks
1 Security: We have done our best, we’ll do more —Buhari - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Police Training College, Abducts Dozens (Video) - Mandy News, 24 hours ago
3 Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 “Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
7 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Lagos erects free viewing centres for football lovers - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info