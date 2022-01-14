Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria vs Sudan: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles XI for second Group D clash
Daily Post  - Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen has spoken on making changes in the lineup that defeated Egypt in the opening Group D game on Tuesday. Addressing reporters on Friday ahead of the Saturday clash, Eguavoen said he hopes all the players remain fit and ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sudan Coach Tia: We Will Do Our Best Against Super Eagles Complete Sports:
Sudan Coach Tia: We Will Do Our Best Against Super Eagles
AFCON: Super Eagles to adopt different approach against Sudan -Eguavoen The Punch:
AFCON: Super Eagles to adopt different approach against Sudan -Eguavoen
Egypt match, one of my best in two years – Simon Daily Trust:
Egypt match, one of my best in two years – Simon
#AFCON2021: Moses Simon Speaks Ahead of Game Against Sudan | Read Not Just OK:
#AFCON2021: Moses Simon Speaks Ahead of Game Against Sudan | Read
Nigeria vs Sudan: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles XI for second Group D clash My Celebrity & I:
Nigeria vs Sudan: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles XI for second Group D clash
Super Eagles will not relent, Eguavoen promises ahead of Saturday’s AFCON Clash TV360 Nigeria:
Super Eagles will not relent, Eguavoen promises ahead of Saturday’s AFCON Clash
AFCON: Nigeria – Egypt match, my best game ever – Simon The Eagle Online:
AFCON: Nigeria – Egypt match, my best game ever – Simon
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles game against Egypt, my best match ever, says Simon National Accord:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles game against Egypt, my best match ever, says Simon
AFCON 2021: How Super Eagles will approach Sudan match – Eguavoen Nigerian Eye:
AFCON 2021: How Super Eagles will approach Sudan match – Eguavoen


   More Picks
1 Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Sudan: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles XI for second Group D clash - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 “Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
8 I have two sons from different women – Zazoo crooner, Portable reveals - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Lagos erects free viewing centres for football lovers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info