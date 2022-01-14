Sokoto NLC set to join Jan 27 nationwide protests

Sokoto NLC set to join Jan 27 nationwide protests



Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to join a nationwide protest slated for January 27, by the National Headquarters of the council.



