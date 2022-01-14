Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video)
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Nigerian preacher, Funmilayo Adebayo a.k.a Mummy G.O has sparked reactions after stating that ‘hello’ is a demonic slogan.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Saying hello is a language of hell- Mummy G.O. The Nation:
VIDEO: Saying hello is a language of hell- Mummy G.O.
Why saying ‘Hello’ is a sin, demonic – Mummy GO (VIDEO) Republican Nigeria:
Why saying ‘Hello’ is a sin, demonic – Mummy GO (VIDEO)
BOMBSHELL!!! MUMMY G O Says Saying Hello Is A Language Of Hell The Genius Media:
BOMBSHELL!!! MUMMY G O Says Saying Hello Is A Language Of Hell
VIDEO: If You Say Hello, It’s Demonic And You’re Going To Hell – Mummy G.O Gives Reason (Watch) Fresh Reporters:
VIDEO: If You Say Hello, It’s Demonic And You’re Going To Hell – Mummy G.O Gives Reason (Watch)
Why Using The Word ‘Hello’ Is A Sin — Mummy G.O (Video) Anaedo Online:
Why Using The Word ‘Hello’ Is A Sin — Mummy G.O (Video)
Why saying Hello is a sin – Mummy GO (video) Tunde Ednut:
Why saying Hello is a sin – Mummy GO (video)
Why saying Hello is a sin – Mummy GO (video) Within Nigeria:
Why saying Hello is a sin – Mummy GO (video)
Saying Hello Is Demonic - Mummy GO (Video) Tori News:
Saying Hello Is Demonic - Mummy GO (Video)


   More Picks
1 NSCDC recruitment: 5,000 shortlisted applicants to commence documentation January 31 - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
3 Bauchi Poly lecturer, 42, dies in auto crash - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 EFCC Arrests Suspected Fake Lawyer Who Came To Free Yahoo Boys (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
5 Buhari commissions N8.7bn police operational vehicles, security equipment - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
6 Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 2023: North-central lawmakers pass vote of confidence in Buni, endorse Bello for President - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 "If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 EFCC arraigns car importer for N264m fraud in Kaduna - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
10 I’ve not thought about 2023 elections - Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info