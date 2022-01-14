Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Leaders must do the best for their people within limits of resources -Buhari
The Punch
- Buhari (retd.), has said it is the bounden duty of leaders, particularly within the West African sub-region, to do the best for their people, despite shrinking resources.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Leaders ought to give best to their people within limits of resources - Buhari
Leadership:
Despite Shrinking Resources, Leaders Must Do The Best - Buhari
The Street Journal:
Despites Shrinking Resources, We Must Do The Best For Our People – Buhari
News Breakers:
Leaders must do the best for their people within limits of resources -Buhari
Global Village Extra:
Do The Best For Your People Inspite Of Resources, Buhari Tells Leaders
More Picks
1
Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Sudan: Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles XI for second Group D clash -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
8
I have two sons from different women – Zazoo crooner, Portable reveals -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Lagos erects free viewing centres for football lovers -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
