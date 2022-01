Asamoah Gyan Speaks On Super Eagles Winning AFCON 2021 (See What He Said) Naija Loaded - Former Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan, has tipped Nigeria’s Super Eagles as the team to beat at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon. Nigeria defeated seven-time champions, Egypt, in their opening Group D game on Tuesday. Kelechi ...



News Credibility Score: 99%