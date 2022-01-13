Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Justice Josiah Majebi of a high court in Kogi state has sentenced a Nigerian man, Muritala Dare, to death after finding him guilty of the murder of his colleague.

