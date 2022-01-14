Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Our choices have consequences — Seyi Makinde
News photo The Punch  - The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has reiterated the need for Nigerians to make the right choice at the polls as the 2023 general elections draw near.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

