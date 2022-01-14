Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Angry youths attack Plateau monarch over failure to defend the people against bandits
News photo The Punch  - A traditional ruler in Plateau State, His Royal Highness, the Bra Ngwe Irigwe, Rt. Rev Ronku Aka, on Friday, escaped an attack by irate youths of his community.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

