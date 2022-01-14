Post News
News at a Glance
Angry youths attack Plateau monarch over failure to defend the people against bandits
The Punch
- A traditional ruler in Plateau State, His Royal Highness, the Bra Ngwe Irigwe, Rt. Rev Ronku Aka, on Friday, escaped an attack by irate youths of his community.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Angry Youths Attack Palace Of Plateau Paramount Ruler Over Killings
Leadership:
Irate Youths Attack Paramount Ruler's Palace In Plateau
AIT:
Plateau killings: Irate youths set ablaze palace of Irigwe paramount ruler
Ripples Nigeria:
Youths attack monarch’s palace over insecurity in Plateau
Tori News:
Panic As Angry Youths Attack Palace Of Plateau Paramount Ruler Over Killings
More Picks
1
Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
6
FG orders closure of roads, Federal Secretariat to celebrate Armed Forces Day -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: Lagos erects free viewing centres for football lovers -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Female pant recovered as police arrests suspected cultists in Delta (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
