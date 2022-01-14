Post News
News at a Glance
Couple welcomes a set of twins after 10yrs of marriage
Instablog 9ja
- Couple welcomes a set of twins after 10yrs of marriage
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Couple welcome a set of twins after waiting for 10 years
Correct NG:
Nigerian couple welcome a set of twins after 10 years of marriage
Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Couple Welcomes Set Of Twins After Ten Years Of Marriage
Kanyi Daily:
Nigerian Couple Welcomes Set Of Twins After Ten Years Of Marriage
Naija on Point:
Young couple welcome a set of twins after 10 years of marriage
More Picks
1
Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as SA Social Media -
Politics Nigeria,
16 hours ago
4
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
5
Security: We have done our best, we’ll do more —Buhari -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
6
VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
7
Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
10
FG orders closure of roads, Federal Secretariat to celebrate Armed Forces Day -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
One moment please...