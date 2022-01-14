Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I have two sons from different women – Zazoo crooner, Portable reveals
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian artiste and Zazoo crooner, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has revealed he has two sons from different women.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I have two sons from different mothers, singer Portable reveals The Punch:
I have two sons from different mothers, singer Portable reveals
I have two sons from different mothers – Zazoo crooner, Portable reveals Nigerian Eye:
I have two sons from different mothers – Zazoo crooner, Portable reveals
I have two sons from different mothers, singer Portable reveals News Breakers:
I have two sons from different mothers, singer Portable reveals
I Have Two Sons From Different Mothers, Singer Portable Reveals Infotrust News:
I Have Two Sons From Different Mothers, Singer Portable Reveals
I Have Two Sons From Different Women – Zazoo Crooner, Portable Says NPO Reports:
I Have Two Sons From Different Women – Zazoo Crooner, Portable Says
I Have Two Sons From Different Women – Zazoo Crooner, Portable Reveals Benco News:
I Have Two Sons From Different Women – Zazoo Crooner, Portable Reveals


   More Picks
1 Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 “Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
6 FG orders closure of roads, Federal Secretariat to celebrate Armed Forces Day - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Lagos erects free viewing centres for football lovers - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Female pant recovered as police arrests suspected cultists in Delta (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info