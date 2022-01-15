AFCON 2021: Super Eagles target Round of 16 ticket against Sudan

The post AFCON 2021: Super Eagles target Round of 16 ticket against Sudan first appeared on Prompt News. Prompt News - Nigeria’s Super Eagles know they will have both legs firmly in the tournament’s Round of 16 if they scoop all three points against Sudan in [...]The post AFCON 2021: Super Eagles target Round of 16 ticket against Sudan first appeared on Prompt News.



News Credibility Score: 99%