Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Iniubong Umoren's Murder: Court Adjourns To January 31 As Defence Counsel Withdraws
Sahara Reporters  - The court adjourned the trial to January 31 following the withdrawal of the lead Counsel, Emms Ekongson.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Iniubong Umoren: Withdrawal of defence lawyer stalls trial Vanguard News:
Iniubong Umoren: Withdrawal of defence lawyer stalls trial
Iniubong Umoren The Nigeria Lawyer:
Iniubong Umoren's Murder: Court Adjourns To January 31 As Defence Counsel Withdraws
Iniubong Umoren: Withdrawal Of Defence Lawyer Stalls Trial The Street Journal:
Iniubong Umoren: Withdrawal Of Defence Lawyer Stalls Trial
Iniubong Umoren’s Murder: Court Adjourns To January 31 As Defence Counsel Withdraws News Breakers:
Iniubong Umoren’s Murder: Court Adjourns To January 31 As Defence Counsel Withdraws
Iniubong Umoren: Withdrawal Of Defence Lawyer Stalls Trial Screen Gist:
Iniubong Umoren: Withdrawal Of Defence Lawyer Stalls Trial


   More Picks
1 Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 “Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
6 Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Female pant recovered as police arrests suspected cultists in Delta (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Going Bald Was A Scary, Bold Move For Me – DJ Cuppy Opens Up - Tori News, 17 hours ago
10 "Even though I am poor, I gave the prisoners money because I have freedom" - Traffic hawker in viral video narrates - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info