"Majority of Naija men are gold diggers" Pastor Shola Adeoye says after Nigerian men trooped to inbox of a US-based woman he posted about
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pastor Shola Adeoye has said that majority of Nigerian men are gold diggers. The founder of Lighthouse Church took to Instagram to claim that a number of Nigerian men have trooped to the inbox of his client based in America to profess love for her.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

