Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Mohali police in Punjab has arrested a 28-year-old Nigerian woman for possessing one-kilogram heroin.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Indian Police Arrest Nigerian With One Kilogram Of Heroin The Crime Investigating Agency of Mohali Police in India has arrested a Nigerian woman with one kilogram of heroin from a park within its jurisdiction on Friday. The Punch:
Indian Police Arrest Nigerian With One Kilogram Of Heroin The Crime Investigating Agency of Mohali Police in India has arrested a Nigerian woman with one kilogram of heroin from a park within its jurisdiction on Friday.
28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video)
Video: 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India Tunde Ednut:
Video: 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India
Video: 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India Within Nigeria:
Video: 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India
28-Year-Old Nigerian Lady Arrested For Possession Of 1kg Heroin In India Mojidelano:
28-Year-Old Nigerian Lady Arrested For Possession Of 1kg Heroin In India
Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India News Breakers:
Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India


   More Picks
1 Security: We have done our best, we’ll do more —Buhari - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Police Training College, Abducts Dozens (Video) - Mandy News, 24 hours ago
3 Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 “Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
7 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Lagos erects free viewing centres for football lovers - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info