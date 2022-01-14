Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Mohali police in Punjab has arrested a 28-year-old Nigerian woman for possessing one-kilogram heroin.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Indian Police Arrest Nigerian With One Kilogram Of Heroin The Crime Investigating Agency of Mohali Police in India has arrested a Nigerian woman with one kilogram of heroin from a park within its jurisdiction on Friday.
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video)
Tunde Ednut:
Video: 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India
Within Nigeria:
Video: 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India
Mojidelano:
28-Year-Old Nigerian Lady Arrested For Possession Of 1kg Heroin In India
News Breakers:
Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India
More Picks
1
Security: We have done our best, we’ll do more —Buhari -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Police Training College, Abducts Dozens (Video) -
Mandy News,
24 hours ago
3
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
4
VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) -
The Info NG,
22 hours ago
7
Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Lagos erects free viewing centres for football lovers -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
