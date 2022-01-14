Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EXCLUSIVE: Police Arrest Ex-Sokoto Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew For Supplying Weapons, Military Kits To Bandits
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and detained a nephew of Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State who was supplying arms, ammunition, and military kits to bandits in Zamfara State, SaharaReporters has gathered.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

