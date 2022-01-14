Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amotekun arrestes 17 northerners with 35 dogs, charms, cutlasses in Ondo [PHOTOS]
News photo Daily Post  - No fewer than 17 middle-aged men from the northern part of the country who arrived in Ondo State with 35 dogs, charms and cutlasses have been apprehended.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amotekun grills 17 northerners nabbed with over 30 dogs, charms, cutlasses in Ondo The Punch:
Amotekun grills 17 northerners nabbed with over 30 dogs, charms, cutlasses in Ondo
17 Northerners With 35 Dogs, Charms, Cutlasses Arrested In Ondo News Break:
17 Northerners With 35 Dogs, Charms, Cutlasses Arrested In Ondo
Amotekun Arrests 17 Men With 35 Dogs, Charms In Ondo The Will:
Amotekun Arrests 17 Men With 35 Dogs, Charms In Ondo
PHOTOS: Amotekun arrests 17 northerners with 35 dogs, charms, cutlasses in Ondo Within Nigeria:
PHOTOS: Amotekun arrests 17 northerners with 35 dogs, charms, cutlasses in Ondo
Amotekun Grills 17 Northerners Nabbed With Over 30 Dogs, Charms, Cutlasses In Ondo Infotrust News:
Amotekun Grills 17 Northerners Nabbed With Over 30 Dogs, Charms, Cutlasses In Ondo
Amotekun grills 17 northerners nabbed with over 30 dogs, charms, cutlasses in Ondo News Breakers:
Amotekun grills 17 northerners nabbed with over 30 dogs, charms, cutlasses in Ondo


   More Picks
1 Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as SA Social Media - Politics Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Security: We have done our best, we’ll do more —Buhari - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 “Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
10 FG orders closure of roads, Federal Secretariat to celebrate Armed Forces Day - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info