Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunso Alakija, engaged in street evangelism
News Wire NGR  - Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunso Alakija, on Friday, shared videos of her and other persons engaging in street evangelism in the Surulere area of Lagos. Alakija also has a majority stake in DaySpring Property Development Company and is ranked by ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria The Punch:
Nigeria's Richest Woman Folorunso Alakija Preaches On Lagos Street Nigeria's richest woman, Folorunso Alakija, on Friday, shared videos of her and other persons engaging in street evangelism in the Surulere area of Lagos.
VIDEO: World The Nation:
VIDEO: World's second richest black woman, Alakija engages in street evangelism
Africa CKN Nigeria:
Africa's Richest Woman Folorunso Alakija Preaches On Lagos Street
Africa’s richest woman preaches on Lagos street MetroStar Nigeria:
Africa’s richest woman preaches on Lagos street
Reactions As Nigeria’s Richest Woman Hits The Streets For Jesus In Lagos Naija News:
Reactions As Nigeria’s Richest Woman Hits The Streets For Jesus In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija preaches the gospel on streets of Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as SA Social Media - Politics Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 “Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
8 FG orders closure of roads, Federal Secretariat to celebrate Armed Forces Day - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerien woman arrested in Zamfara for allegedly stealing her co-wife's 2-year-old son with intent to sell him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info