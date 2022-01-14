Trending: Meet couple who joined Police, became Commissioners ‘same day’

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) - The Info NG,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
I have two sons from different women – Zazoo crooner, Portable reveals - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
9
|
ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago