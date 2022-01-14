Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TRENDING: Meet couple who joined Police, became Commissioners ‘same day’
News photo The Nation  - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba on Friday decorated Kehinde Patrick Longe and his wife, Yetunde Longe as Commissioners of Police. The couple were among those promoted by the Police Service alongside 15 other Commissioners of Police.

