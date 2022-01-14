Post News
News at a Glance
'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent
Pulse Nigeria
- Abdulkareem says Charly Boy collected N70M from Nigeria Breweries to blackmail him
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
You betrayed me for N70m – Eedris slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent
The Nation:
Eedris Abdulkareem takes a swipe at Charly Boy after 19 years
Nigerian Eye:
‘You betrayed me for N70m’ — Eedris hits Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent
The Street Journal:
‘How Charly Boy sold me out for N70m’ – Eedris Abdulkareem
Gist Lovers:
“Charly Boy Sold Me Out For N70m”- Eedris Abdulkareem Revisits Old Beef With Charly Boy [VIDEO]
More Picks
1
Nigeria needs peacemakers, not spoilers – Adesina -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Security: We have done our best, we’ll do more —Buhari -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
3
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
More than a dozen Ukraine Government and embassy websites targeted in massive cyber attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
7
28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB -
News Wire NGR,
6 hours ago
9
Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
