Presidency: ACF demands medical evidence to stop Tinubu
News photo The Guardian  - Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on Nigerians to come out with convincing evidence that national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is not fit to contest the Presidency in 2023 on health ground.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

