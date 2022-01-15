Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“No girl is a saint” — Rapper, Erigga tells men
News photo Naija Parrot  - Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Erhiga Agarivbie, otherwise known as Erigga, has taken to social media to advise men looking for good girls to go into a relationship with.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“No girl is a saint” — Rapper, Erigga tells men Yaba Left Online:
“No girl is a saint” — Rapper, Erigga tells men
“No girl is a saint” — Rapper, Erigga tells men Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“No girl is a saint” — Rapper, Erigga tells men
No girl is a saint — Rapper, Erigga tells men See Naija:
No girl is a saint — Rapper, Erigga tells men
“No girl is a saint” — Rapper, Erigga warns men Correct Kid:
“No girl is a saint” — Rapper, Erigga warns men


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
2 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 12 hours ago
4 Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info