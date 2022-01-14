Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses
Daily Post  - Suspected bandits, on Friday evening, stormed Chibok community in Borno State, killed three civilians and burnt several houses.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

