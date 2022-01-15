Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moses Simon defends himself against critics
News photo Goal Ball Live  - Moses Simon has hit back at critics for his performance against Egypt. It was a performance filled with shades of great and saw Simon defend himself with claims he is no Ronaldo or Messi. The Super Eagles of Nigeria delivered a masterclass on Tuesday ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

