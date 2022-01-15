Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria: IPOB Disowns Sit-at-Home Declared January 19th, 20th, Owns Up to 18th
News photo Global Upfront  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday morning disowned the two-day Sit-at-Home order being propagated by groups claiming to be its affiliates over the court proceedings of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on January 19th and 20th, 2022, saying ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB announces no sit-at-home as court delivers judgment Daily Post:
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB announces no sit-at-home as court delivers judgment
IPOB declares sit-at-home on Kanu The Sun:
IPOB declares sit-at-home on Kanu's eve of judgment – The Sun Nigeria
IPOB declares no sit-at-home as court rules on Nnamdi Kanu Top Naija:
IPOB declares no sit-at-home as court rules on Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB declares sit-at-home on Kanu’s eve of judgment Within Nigeria:
IPOB declares sit-at-home on Kanu’s eve of judgment


   More Picks
1 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
3 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 VIDEO: I’ve Never Felt So Low — Obi Cubana Reacts To An Allegation Linking Him To Asian Drug Barons - Bukas Blog, 4 hours ago
6 EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info