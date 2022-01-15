Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Na True; Nah Heaven I Dey Go” – Singer, Olakira Confirms Viral Mummy G.O Is His Elder Sister
News photo Gist Lovers  - Nigerian singer, Olakira, has seemingly confirmed that controversial preacher, Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy GO, is his sister.

4 hours ago
