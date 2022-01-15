Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB Declares Sit-at-home On Tuesday As Nnamdi Kanu Appears In Court
News photo Sahara Reporters  - IPOB Declares Sit-at-home On Tuesday As Nnamdi Kanu Appears In Court

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kanu The Punch:
Kanu's trial: IPOB declares sit-at-home in South-East on Tuesday
Kanu’s trial: IPOB declares sit-at-home in South-East on Tuesday The Eagle Online:
Kanu’s trial: IPOB declares sit-at-home in South-East on Tuesday
Kanu’s trial: IPOB declares sit-at-home in South-East on Tuesday News Breakers:
Kanu’s trial: IPOB declares sit-at-home in South-East on Tuesday
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Declares Sit-at-home For Tuesday Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Declares Sit-at-home For Tuesday
IPOB Declares Sit-at-home On Tuesday As Nnamdi Kanu Appears In Court Tori News:
IPOB Declares Sit-at-home On Tuesday As Nnamdi Kanu Appears In Court


   More Picks
1 Security: We have done our best, we’ll do more —Buhari - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 “Na True; Nah Heaven I Dey Go” – Singer, Olakira Confirms Viral Mummy G.O Is His Elder Sister - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
4 Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 More than a dozen Ukraine Government and embassy websites targeted in massive cyber attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info