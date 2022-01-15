2023: Ohanaeze Lists Five Conditions For South-East Presidential Aspirants









The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has highlighted five main requirements for any candidate vying for position of the president from the South-East region.

While the group affirmed ... Sahara Reporters - Ohanaeze NdigboThe Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has highlighted five main requirements for any candidate vying for position of the president from the South-East region.While the group affirmed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%