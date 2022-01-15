Post News
News at a Glance
Real reason I didn’t remarry after death of my wife 12 years ago – Babangida
Politics Nigeria
- General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Nigeria’s head of state from 1985 to 1993, has said that he refused to remarry following the death of his wife, Hajiya Maryam, in 2009 in “honour” of his late spouse.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why I Didn’t Remarry - IBB
Champion Newspapers:
IBB reveals on reason he didn’t remarry
Pulse Nigeria:
Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death
Global Upfront:
Nigeria: Why I Didn’t Remarry After Death of Maryam – IBB
Infotrust News:
Why I Didn’t Remarry – IBB
More Picks
1
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
Ritual: Nigerian man nabbed after digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his girlfriend alive (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor explains why Nigerians should not wear military camouflage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
5
2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi joins presidential race -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) -
The Info NG,
21 hours ago
7
Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
I have two sons from different women – Zazoo crooner, Portable reveals -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Genevieve Nnaji embraces her grey hair in new photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
