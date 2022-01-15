Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“I will make over 1000 youths successful” – Cubana Chiefpriest vows as he becomes special adviser to Imo Governor
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Billionaire businessman and club owner, Cubana Chiefpriest, has promised to make over 1000 youths in Imo state successful.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Cubana Chiefpriest picks up his letter of appointment as Special Adviser to Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma on Social Media Influence and Social Events Management. He plans to make over 1,000 Imo youths successful from social media.
The Trent:
Imo Governor Appoints Cubana Chief Priest As Special Adviser
Lailas News:
“I Will Make 1000 Youth Successful’ – Cubana Chief Priest Says As He Becomes Special Aide to Imo Governor
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Governor Uzodimma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as special adviser | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Uzodimma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as special adviser
More Picks
1
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) -
The Info NG,
24 hours ago
4
Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
More than a dozen Ukraine Government and embassy websites targeted in massive cyber attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
9
2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
