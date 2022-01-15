Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Egypt coach, Queiroz apologizes to Nigerians
News photo Daily Post  - Egypt head coach, Carlos Queiroz has apologized to Nigeria and Nigerians ahead of his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tie with Guinea-Bissau on Saturday night.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Egypt Coach, Queiroz Apologizes To Nigerians Naija Loaded:
AFCON 2021: Egypt Coach, Queiroz Apologizes To Nigerians
AFCON 2021!! Egypt Coach Apologizes To Nigeria (See Why) Fresh Reporters:
AFCON 2021!! Egypt Coach Apologizes To Nigeria (See Why)
AFCON 2021: Egypt coach, Queiroz apologizes to Nigerians See Naija:
AFCON 2021: Egypt coach, Queiroz apologizes to Nigerians


   More Picks
1 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
3 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 VIDEO: I’ve Never Felt So Low — Obi Cubana Reacts To An Allegation Linking Him To Asian Drug Barons - Bukas Blog, 4 hours ago
6 EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info