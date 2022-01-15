Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Police arrest Anambra vigilante commander who tortured policewoman in viral video
Daily Post
- The police in Anambra State says it has arrested a commander of Anambra vigilante services who tortured a policewoman in a now trending video.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Police arrest Vigilance Commander for allegedly torturing female cop
Daily Nigerian:
Anambra vigilante commander who tortured female police officer arrested
The Eagle Online:
Vigilante Commander arrested for allegedly torturing female Police Officer
Within Nigeria:
Vigilante commander arrested for torturing female police officer in Anambra
Nigeria Breaking News:
AVG COMMANDER ALLEGEDLY TORTURED A FEMALE POLICE OFFICER IN NNOBI
Tori News:
Police Arrest Anambra Vigilante Commander Who Tortured Policewoman In Viral Video
More Picks
1
Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
VIDEO: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem slams Charly Boy over 2004 clash with 50 Cent -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video) -
The Info NG,
24 hours ago
4
Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his colleague in Kogi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
More than a dozen Ukraine Government and embassy websites targeted in massive cyber attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
ISWAP releases video of its men ransacking army institute in former COAS Tukur Buratai's hometown in Borno (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
9
2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...