FG records N307.49bn revenue shortfall in four months
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government recorded a revenue shortfall of N307.49bn from July to October last year, according to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s latest economic reports.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

