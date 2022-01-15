Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo Police confirms death of officer in attack by hoodlums
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of an inspector, while another officer suffered a minor injury during an attack on the Mgbidi Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State by hoodlums.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hoodlums attack Imo police, kill inspector Vanguard News:
Hoodlums attack Imo police, kill inspector
Police officer killed in Imo station during attack by hoodlums News Wire NGR:
Police officer killed in Imo station during attack by hoodlums
Hoodlums Attack Imo Police, Kill Inspector The Street Journal:
Hoodlums Attack Imo Police, Kill Inspector
Hoodlums Attack Imo Police, Kill Inspector Screen Gist:
Hoodlums Attack Imo Police, Kill Inspector


   More Picks
1 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
3 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 VIDEO: I’ve Never Felt So Low — Obi Cubana Reacts To An Allegation Linking Him To Asian Drug Barons - Bukas Blog, 4 hours ago
6 EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info